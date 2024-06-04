Summer coffee morning set to raise funds for Doncaster’s St John's Hospice
The event at St John’s Information Centre off Weston Road will take place between 10am and 2pm to raise much needed funds for St John’s Hospice, which provides specialist palliative and end of life care for local patients and families.
St John’s Hospice Fundraising Manager Jenny Baynham said: “As well as offering an opportunity to enjoy a cuppa and a catch up, we’ll have a variety of stalls including homemade bakes and crafts, along with a tombola and raffle, so we look forward to welcoming supporters – old and new – to join us!”
St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH). For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.stjohnshospicedoncaster.co.uk
RDaSH provides a range of mental health, learning disability, drug and alcohol services and community health services across Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.
