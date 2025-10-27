"Suicidal" Doncaster sports club boss hits back after bar's shutdown

The boss of a Doncaster sports bar which suddenly closed its doors amid accusations of unpaid rent and financial mismanagment, saying struggling to keep the business afloat him feeling “suicidal.”

Woodfield Squash and Leisure Club, based in Woodfield Park, Balby, closed its doors earlier this month, leaving customers in the dark.

Current and former staff as well as members came forward to blast owner Rob Waller – who admitted in an interview five years ago that he was struggling to keep up with the rent and keep the business afloat.

Now, in a lengthy response, Mr Waller has called the accusations “disgusting lies and slander” – and that the collapse of the club came against a backdrop of ill-health through Covid, other medical conditions, a divorce and depression which left him feeling “suicidal.”

Sports bar owner Rob Waller says he made an attempt on his life and was suffering from severe depression.

He said: “Trust me, there is no-one more heartbroken and devastated than me. I got ill and I wasn't able to do the job and I'm sorry for that.

"I do take blame. I feel devastated - truly devastated.

"I went down with deep depression and was suicidal for a time.

"I've been on anti depressants since the pandemic started. I was getting therapy to help me as I couldn't cope.

"I don't portray myself as a family man. I am a family man. It's easy to judge from the outside when you don't know the facts. I desperately needed help and suffered in silence.”

He added: “I was in hospital during the pandemic when I nearly lost my life having passed out on my living room floor with COVID.

"I put my life savings into the club - my RAF redundancy money, I paid wages directly out my own pocket many many times and went months with no wages myself.”

Mr Waller, who says he no longer lives in Doncaster, admitted that during the pandemic, he struggled to keep up rent payments, launching a fundraising campaign.

He added: “I was diagnosed with severe sleep apnea and couldn't function. My thyroid was underactive and I was suffering from depression.

"I got divorced. My girlfriend left me. I was falling asleep in my office, falling asleep at the wheel, passing out.

"The only thing that kept me going was my two young boys but the truth is I wanted to die and at one point I made that attempt and the only things stopping me going through with it was my two young boys.”

“I tried everything and I worked day and night to keep it afloat against all odds and with no support no matter all my cries for help.

“My emails were hacked. I had to change my phone, numbers and emails for security.

“I've spent so many days suffering, planning and trying to figure out what I can do to turn things round and praying my health could improve to get in and work the hours I used to and turn things round.

“From a personal point of view. I am devastated and broken hearted that the club has closed.”

There were allegations a number of staff were not paid as well as suggestions of a string of missed rent payments to the club’s landlords, the NHS.

The venue opened in an ex NHS building in 2017 in the grounds of Tickhill Road Hospital, run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH).

Last week, a Trust spokesperson declined to comment on tenant decisions but indicated that the premises were currently closed.

One member of staff, who asked not to be named, said: “Rob liked to create an image for himself of a family man, with a family club but he knew the club was going under due to him not paying any rent and yet he still continued to take people's money right up until the last second.

“Staff used to beg him to buy stock as regularly there would be no soft drinks, bottled beers and snacks and sometimes the bar was bare. He would always blame it on the cash situation.

“He got so far behind with staff wages he explicitly stated he was getting a "grant" in order to catch up on the wages, but then changed and repeatedly stated it was a loan.”

It is understood the NHS is now in the process of repossessing the building for non-payment of rent.

Another ex-member of staff said: “I worked there in May this year, until around July when I told them I wouldn't be retuning as I hadn't received any wages payments.

"To this date, they still owe me around £750.”

One user who contacted the Free Press earlier this month said: “We don’t know why – it shut with no warning.”

The club has closed all its social media pages – although its website is still live.

The club is affiliated to England Squash and a spokesperson said that although it was aware of the closure, it had no further information.