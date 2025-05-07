Subbuteo style poster released to celebrate champions Doncaster Rovers

By Darren Burke
Published 7th May 2025, 16:24 BST
A Subbuteo style poster has been released by a local artist to celebrate Doncaster Rovers becoming League Two champions.

The artwork, created by Matthew J Wood, features members of the club’s 24-25 silverware winning squad, with Subbuteo figures adorned in the club’s red and white hoops.

Prints are available in A4, A3, A2 and A1 with optional framing and are priced from £14.50.

Further details about the poster are available HERE where orders can also be placed for the print and other memorabilia.

