Subbuteo style poster released to celebrate champions Doncaster Rovers

A Subbuteo style poster has been released by a local artist to celebrate Doncaster Rovers becoming League Two champions.

The artwork, created by Matthew J Wood, features members of the club’s 24-25 silverware winning squad, with Subbuteo figures adorned in the club’s red and white hoops.

Prints are available in A4, A3, A2 and A1 with optional framing and are priced from £14.50.

