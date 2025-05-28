Stunning photo captures sunrise at Doncaster landmark
This wonderful photo captures sunrise at a Doncaster landmark – and we love it!
Photographer Kevin Jackson captured the rays of the sun breaking through the big yellow Y sculpture on Great Yorkshire Way.
The imposing 13 tonne structure was installed in 2018 as part of the Tour de Yorkshire cycling route and stands at 8.6m in height.
We’d love to see your pictures of Doncaster – you can send them to us at [email protected] for potential inclusion on our website and newspaper.
