Stunning photo captures sunrise at Doncaster landmark

This wonderful photo captures sunrise at a Doncaster landmark – and we love it!

Photographer Kevin Jackson captured the rays of the sun breaking through the big yellow Y sculpture on Great Yorkshire Way.

The imposing 13 tonne structure was installed in 2018 as part of the Tour de Yorkshire cycling route and stands at 8.6m in height.

