Stunning photo captures beautiful sunrise over Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 15th Sep 2025, 10:43 BST
This stunning photo captures a glorious sunrise over Doncaster.

Shot by Mason Miller from the roof of Doncaster’s Frenchgate Interchange, the photo shows the day breaking over the historic Doncaster Minster in the heart of the city centre.

Shot on his Canon 1100D, the photo captures our city centre in all its glory as the new day begins.

