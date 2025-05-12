Street Pastors looking for new recruits to patrol Doncaster's party scene

An organisation which offers help and support to upset, injured and lost revellers on Doncaster’s party streets is looking for new recruits.

Street Pastors in Doncaster are looking to recruit new team members to go out onto the Saturday night streets of partyland and clubland – and anyone who has been attending a church for at least 12 months is welcome to apply.

The group is made up of volunteers from local churches who go out onto the streets of Doncaster city centre late on a Saturday night, to freely offer support and care to those who are injured, lost or in distress.

Between 9pm and 2am the Street Pastors, in their distinctive blue uniforms, are present around the shops and bars of the city-centre, as well as the railway station, offering unconditional love and support.

All training relevant to the role will be provided.

Contact Rod Morrison on 07806 916917 or [email protected].