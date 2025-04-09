Story of King's visit to Yorkshire to be told at Doncaster history meeting
King George V and Queen Mary's 1912 visit will be the subject of a talk by local historian and author, Bill Lawrence, at Mexborough and District Heritage Society this month.
Bill said: "In the immediate years before the First World War, Britain was at its height of power and influence, but it also saw widespread industrial, political and social tensions.
"In 1912 the first national miners’ strike took place, which lasted four months. The Archbishop of York, at the time, advised the King and Queen to tour the coalfield areas of the West Riding in order to calm the possibility of further dissention."
Bill will trace the four-day tour through a collection of photographs and by telling the story of events experienced by their majesties and the Yorkshire public.
It takes place at Mexborough Athletic Club from 7.30pm on 30 April. £1.50 society members, £2.50 non-members.
