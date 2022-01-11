State of the art gym in Doncaster cancels launch day to reduce risks of Covid-19

Following the Covid-19 guidelines to remain vigilant into the New Year, Foundation Fitness have made the decision to delay their official launch which was due to take place on January 11, 2022.

Lauren Cuttell, health and wellbeing officer at Foundation Fitness, said: “We want to ensure that all of our gym users feel safe whilst exercising and that we operate in the most responsible way possible in the light of Covid-19.

“We envisage that providing access to Home Goals again will provide an alternative for users who may be self isolating or who prefer to remain home.”

Foundation Fitness have cancelled their launch.

The facility includes state of the art equipment and it is hoped that it will become an asset to the Doncaster community.

John Davis, CEO, said: “We have been delighted with the support we have received from a number of organisations that have helped us create a modern facility, with more space for people to feel comfortable in accessing exercise.

“We want to provide a warm and inclusive environment for people to exercise in.

Despite the cancellation of the physical launch the gym will release offers to prospective members on social media with the hashtag #whyfoundationfitness.

New members can benefit from 12 months membership for the price of 10 months if they sign up in January, with no joining fees.

The Home Goals YouTube channel will mean that members can exercise within the safety of their homes.

For more information call 01302 762565.