Star of TV's Gogglebox drops into Doncaster cafe
A star of hit TV show Gogglebox surprised staff and customers when he dropped into a Doncaster city centre cafe.
Lee Riley, who has featured on the hit Channel 4 series where people are filmed discussing what they’ve watched on television for more than a decade, dropped in to the Jazz Cafe in Printing Office Street, where he posed for selfies with staff and customers.
Lee, who lives in Hull, and pal Jenny Newby have been starring on the reality show since 2014.
