Kate Kitchin, who appeared on the recent BBC series Jay's Yorkshire Workshop, will show off her talents for one day only next month.

She will be taking part in the Turn and Burn Demonstration Day on March 12 at Turners Retreat in Harworth.

A spokesman said: “We’ll be joined by some very special guests – we’ll have professional woodturners, a skilled pen maker and an artistic pyrographer here ready to show off their skills, share hints and tips and answer any questions you may have.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate Kitchin with Jay Blades. (Photo: Kate Kitchin).

"All demonstrations will run at the same time. You are welcome to spend as much or as little time with each demonstrator and browse our store at your own pace.”

Kate has been woodturning for almost seven years since leaving school and her hobby quickly developed into a passion.

Since appearing on the show, she has overcome woodworking machinery fears, expanded her knowledge and now continues to grow in confidence.

Kate’s inspiration comes from the natural beauty of wood, what can be done with it and the sense of achievement that comes from being a maker.

The event is completely free to attend, with free parking.

All demonstrations will start at 10am but the store will be open from 9.30am for early browsing for customers.