Next month a group of colleagues from across departments at the Danum Gallery Library and Museum will be walking to raise money for the local cancer charity, Firefly.

Thirteen staff members of varying abilities and ages from Learning, Outreach, Collections and Libraries will be doing a ten mile stretch of the Peak District Challenge.

Many of the staff, family and friends have been affected by cancer. Last year they raised over £3,500 for Cancer Research and they hope this year to raise lots for a wonderful local charity.

Following the success of last year’s charitable hike, staff were asked to nominate and vote on a charity for staff at DGLAM to fundraise for. Andy’s Man’s Club and Alzheimer’s UK, Samaritans and Mind also received lots of votes but Firefly was the overall winner.

Staff at Danum Gallery Library and Museum raising money for Firefly charity.

Firefly supports people living with cancer in Doncaster, mainly by offering a free taxi service to cancer patients so they can attend hospital appointments, including radiotherapy in Sheffield and within Doncaster and surrounding areas.

One colleagues Andria said: “My mum was in her mid 70's when she got cancer of the face for the second time. Firefly were invaluable, as they took her from Doncaster to Weston Park Hospital in Sheffield for every radiation appointment. Without them we would have struggled to manage this. Firefly provides a wonderful and much needed service for all those who are already facing the worry and impact of such a cruel disease.”

They are also raising money as a tribute to Bobbie Roberts (MBE and Freeman of the City) who sadly passed away this year. Bobbie was a Firefly Trustee and Director. She was an extremely active local citizen who was involved with the Mansion House, served as a magistrate in Doncaster, and supported numerous charitable causes.

You can donate via the fundraising page and there are charity pots in the Danum Gallery Library and Museum Building too.

The group hopes to reach and exceed a £1,000 target to help people in Doncaster and surrounding areas.

A spokesman said: “Keep a look out for more future charitable endeavours from our staff at Danum Gallery Library and Museum next year too when we will vote for another great cause to support.”