Staff and students brave the cold to raise funds for enterprise project in Doncaster 10k

During the 10K Run at Doncaster Racecourse with Doncaster Deaf Trust Staff on November 28 2021.

In addition, 18 members of staff took part in this year’s Doncaster 10k run to raise money for a student enterprise project at Doncaster Deaf Trust.

This year’s race took place on Sunday, November 28 at Doncaster Racecourse and thanks to the Trust once again being named as a chosen charity, other runners were able to help to support their fundraising campaign.

Alexis Johnson, executive principal of Doncaster Deaf Trust said: “What can I say, we were absolutely overwhelmed by the support we got from staff and students for this year’s Doncaster 10k.

“It was amazing to see our students complete the walk ahead of the big race and to see so many members of staff putting on their running shoes and joining us for the10k run.

“In 2020 I took part in the Doncaster 10k but due to covid restrictions I ran the race alone around our school field. This year was such a different experience to be there with so many other runner and colleagues.

“We were pleased to be joined on the day by Katy Bailey from Irwin Michell, Sheffield, who was a much welcome last minute addition to our team.

“Our thanks go to everyone who took part and those who ran to raise money for this project, it will make a huge difference.

The Enterprise team at Communication Specialist College Doncaster, part of Doncaster Deaf Trust, are fundraising to create a new café and shop area on site for the students to run. All money raised for the Trust via this event will go towards the project.