Staff accused of abusing children at Doncaster schools won't be charged

Staff accused of abusing children at special residental schools in Doncaster will not be charged following a four year police probe, it has been reported.

95 vulnerable children at three children’s homes run by the Hesley Group faced "systemi c and sustained" abuse and neglect, a national safeguarding review reported by the BBC has said.

Investigations discovered internal reports of children being punched, kicked in the stomach and locked outside naked at the homes before they were shut in 2021.

South Yorkshire Police has said it had commissioned an independent review into missed opportunities and would continue to investigate around a dozen cases.

Fullerton House, one of the homes in Doncaster closed after the probe.

The homes catered for children with severe disabilities and some users were non-verbal and living far away from home.

In June 2022, it was revealed that more than 100 reports of abuse and neglect had been recorded between 2018 and 2021 at the homes.

The abuse included children being fed chilli flakes, left in soiled clothes and having vinegar poured on cuts.

South Yorkshire Police and the local authority were also repeatedly warned about concerns.

However, the force has now closed 95 cases and told families that no charges will be brought against staff accused of abuse because of evidential difficulties.

The force said 11 cases would remain open in what had been an "incredibly complex and sensitive investigation".

South Yorkshire Police said it had commissioned Operation Hydrant to carry out an independent review into whether all lines of inquiry had been fully explored.

The force said its findings were expected in the next few weeks – and it remained committed to considering all evidence.

"All those at the centre of our investigation have been safeguarded and they and their families remain at the forefront of our mind as we continue this work", said DCI Rebecca Hodgman.

Following the BBC's investigations, the Hesley Group said it had closed the homes, recognised that failings had been identified and was "deeply sorry" to those who had been affected.

It said it was now focused on running its adult placements.

In response to the police's update on the investigation, a spokesperson for the Hesley Group said: "Our team continues to cooperate fully with the investigation and engage as openly as possible with our affected colleagues and the families of those we care for and support."