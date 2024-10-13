Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Leger Homes have appointed Jane Davies as its Director of Housing and Customer Services.

Currently working as the organisation’s Head of Housing Management, Jane will step up into the role this month.

St Leger Homes, who manage 20,000 homes on behalf of City of Doncaster Council, made the appointment following the announcement that Mark McEgan will be leaving the post to take up a new challenge.

Jane has been with St Leger Homes since its inception in 2005 and has played an integral part in delivering its services for the tenants of Doncaster. She first began working in social housing more than 30 years ago and over that time has served in many roles.

(From left) Dave Wilkinson (Chair of the St Leger Homes’ Board); Jane Davies (Director of Housing and Customer Services); Chris Margrave (Chief Executive).

Jane started out as an Administration Assistant before going on to manage an area housing office and eventually joining St Leger Homes’ Leadership Team as their Head of Housing Management.

On her appointment, Jane said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be given the opportunity to take on this role.

“I am so excited to get started and continue Mark’s great work in making a positive impact on the lives of our customers.”

Chair of the St Leger Homes’ Board, Dave Wilkinson said: “Jane has a proven track record of delivering great services for our customers and has developed strong links with our partners. We are delighted to see her step into the role of Director.

“I’d like to wish Jane all the best in the role and as a Board we look forward to working with her moving forward.”

Chief Executive, Chris Margrave said: “I am really pleased that Jane has been appointed to the role of Director of Housing and Customer Services.

“It has been a pleasure working with her during my time at St Leger Homes and I am looking forward to us working together delivering excellent services to our tenants going forward in her new role.”