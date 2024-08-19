St Leger Festival: Doncaster shops and homes urged to decorate for races

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shops and homes across Doncaster are being urged to get into the St Leger Festival spirit – by dressing up and decorating for this year’s horse racing spectacular.

With the famous Betfred St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse just around the corner, Town Moor bosses have launched the fun and interactive community campaign which aims to bring back the old community spirit that Doncaster locals used to champion in the run up to Yorkshire’s Classic.

Using assets available to download and pick up local to the city, Doncaster Racecourse wants to transform shop windows and homes to “Dress the City Leger”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now that the iconic hospitality marquee is visible at the course, it marks the official build-up to the Betfred St Leger Festival, which takes place at Doncaster Racecourse from Thursday 12 September until Sunday 15 September.

People across Doncaster are being urged to decorate their windows for the St Leger.

To celebrate, pubs, local businesses and residents are invited to embrace the history of the prestigious event and dress their windows.

The city is looking to instil tradition by embracing the iconic festival and sprinkling elements of Yorkshire’s Classic into the decoration.

To help get you started, “Dress the City” packs will be available to download from the Doncaster Racecourse website, providing a poster, a banner, and four bunting triangles, one for each day of the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a Sunday Funday poster and bunting triangle that kids can colour in. Physical packs will also be available to pick up from the main reception at Doncaster Racecourse and from Guest Services inside the Frenchgate shopping centre.

Historically when the festival was taking place, the streets of Doncaster would be lined with flags and the whole community would be wrapped up in the joy of St Leger.

The impact of the festival was so large that the city would completely shut down for the week, including the closing of schools.

This campaign provides the opportunity for the city to return to its roots and rekindle the magic of the World’s oldest Classic, a spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To encourage people to get involved, participants will have the chance to win big by submitting photos of their decorations.

Clothing shops can build excitement for Ladies Day by showcasing elegant and stylish dresses in their shop windows to entice the ladies of Doncaster and inspire their outfit choices.

To enter, participants simply have to head to the Doncaster Racecourse Facebook post and comment below the post with a photo of their window display and a panel of judges will select a winner. The competition closes at 11:59pm on Sunday 8 September and the winner will be announced on Monday 9 September.

The designer of the winning window display will receive a £1,000 gift voucher for Doncaster Racecourse that can be redeemed against raceday tickets, hospitality, Christmas Live or sponsorship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse said: “This is the perfect opportunity for the people of Doncaster to unite and celebrate being part of this fantastic community. The Betfred St Leger festival plays such an important part in the city’s history and this campaign is a great way of continuing the tradition.

“We want to see all of Doncaster get involved and show their creativity! 'Paint the City Leger’ will instil excitement into the streets as we prepare for a legendary few days of racing and festivities.”

Local resident Wendy Gostling who previously got into the festival spirit by knitting a St Leger-themed Post Box Topper said: “We’re privileged to have such a wonderful festival here in Doncaster that unites the city.

“I’m really looking forward to walking around Doncaster and seeing everyone dressing their windows in preparation for the festival, it’s the perfect way to build excitement and unify the community - hopefully it’s one to remember.”