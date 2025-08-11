St Leger 2025: Popular radio host to perform DJ set in Doncaster

TV and radio host Chris Stark has been unveiled as the star of this year’s St Leger Festival, performing a DJ set at this year’s racing spectacular.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Stark, co-host of Capital Breakfast and one of the voices behind the award-winning That Peter Crouch Podcast, will take to the decks after racing on Leger Day itself, September 13.

A Doncaster Racecourse spokesperson said: “We’re turning up the excitement at this year's Betfred St Leger Day, with one of the UK’s most loved media personalities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Get ready for an epic post-racing party on the Saturday, with Chris Stark.

Chris Stark will be perfoming after this year's St Leger.

"From radio to podcasts to legendary DJ sets, Chris Stark is known for bringing the fun, the energy, and the tunes wherever he goes – and now, he's bringing it live to Doncaster Racecourse.

"Expect massive anthems, crowd-pleasers, and nonstop party vibes as the sun sets on the Saturday of the Betfred St Leger Festival.

"Whether you're celebrating a win or just living your best festival life, this is your chance to dance it out with one of the UK’s most entertaining hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Post-racing entertainment takes place in the Town Moor Party Enclosure, exclusively for County, Premier and Hospitality ticket holders.

This year’s St Leger Festival takes place from September 11-14, with TV and radio personality Gok Wan also performing a DJ set across the course of the weekend, the biggest annual event in Doncaster’s sporting calendar.

The event will kick off with Ladies Day and will close with a family fun day.

Tickets are on sale now HERE