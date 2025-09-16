St Leger 2025: Only four arrests as police praise increased Doncaster race crowds

Police have praised crowds at this year’s St Leger race meeting in Doncaster, with just four arrests made over the course of the four-day gathering, which saw an increase in attendance.

South Yorkshire Police described the meet from Thursday to Sunday at Town Moor as “another successful and safe St Leger” and added: “A full policing operation was in place during the entirety of Doncaster’s St Leger Festival.

Our officers conducted high visibility and plain-clothed patrols over the course of the event which passed largely without issue, and we want to thank those who contributed to creating a safe and enjoyable festival for everyone who attended.

“Officers arrested four individuals at the event over the weekend for incidents related to drunk and disorderly behaviour.”

Chief Inspector Mark Goddard, who was the commander for this year’s St Leger, said: “The St Leger Festival really is a treasured spectacle in the South Yorkshire events calendar, and it was fantastic to see so many people enjoy this year’s event.

“I want to give my thanks to all the officers who patrolled the event and kept people safe during St Leger. I also want to thank officers who patrolled areas of Doncaster city centre, particularly those policing the nighttime economy hotspots.

“These patrols are in place to keep you safe and to provide reassurance at large scale events and I hope the visible presence of officers helped in this regard.

“Thank you to our partners and event organisers for helping to ensure the event ran smoothly and thank you to members of the public in attendance for the support shown to our officers.

“We look forward to welcoming you back to this event the same time next year.”

The Betfred St Leger Day on Saturday was the best-attended Betfred British Classic this year – and the countdown to the 250th anniversary of the first running of the St Leger Stakes in 2026 has now begun.

The festival welcomed over 26,000 fans on Saturday and more than 51,000 across four days of racing and entertainment.

With County and Premier tickets completely sold out for St Leger Saturday days before the festival commenced, over 26,000 racegoers, an 11% uplift on attendance last year, flooded through the gates to witness the highlight of the four-day festival, the Group 1 Betfred St Leger Stakes, known for attracting leading trainers and jockeys from across the country and beyond.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse, said: “Wow, what a year! The atmosphere at this year’s Betfred St Leger Festival was unbelievable – the best one I’ve been involved in. We’ve made some changes to our offering, particularly in the County enclosure, and the feedback has been superb so we’re really pleased and I’d like to pay a special thanks to all those involved in our team who has made this happen.

“Next year is a hugely significant year for the Betfred St Leger Festival with it being the 250th anniversary of the first running of the St Leger Stakes, the world’s oldest Classic. The milestone promises to be a landmark celebration, and the countdown is well and truly on”

Tickets for next year’s historic Betfred St Leger Festival are now available. Anyone that books tickets before October 31st will receive 17.76% off, paying tribute to the year it all began way back in 1776. Secure your tickets for next year at: https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk