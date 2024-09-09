St Leger 2024: Spot yourself in our retro Doncaster Racecourse picture gallery

The winners, the drama, the outfits – they are all here as we take a trip down memory lane to celebrate the world’s oldest Classic horse race, run annually at Town Moor since 1776.
Take a look and see if you can spot yourself and enjoy the memories of years gone by.
1. St Leger memories
Dressing up has always been a big part of the St Leger celebrations, Photo: National World
2. St Leger memories
A group of women in their finery on Ladies' Day. Photo: National World
3. St Leger memories
King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Doncaster for the St Leger in 2023. Photo: National World
4. St Leger memories
A group of racegoers enjoy a visit to Town Moor in 2002. Photo: National World
