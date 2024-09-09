Take a trip down memory lane to bygone runnings of the St Leger in Doncaster.Take a trip down memory lane to bygone runnings of the St Leger in Doncaster.
St Leger 2024: Spot yourself in our retro Doncaster Racecourse picture gallery

By Darren Burke
Published 9th Sep 2024, 19:00 BST
The St Leger is set to roar back into Doncaster for 2024 – and to whet your appetite, we’ve delved into our archives to take a look at races past.

The winners, the drama, the outfits – they are all here as we take a trip down memory lane to celebrate the world’s oldest Classic horse race, run annually at Town Moor since 1776.

Take a look and see if you can spot yourself and enjoy the memories of years gone by.

Dressing up has always been a big part of the St Leger celebrations,

1. St Leger memories

Dressing up has always been a big part of the St Leger celebrations,

A group of women in their finery on Ladies' Day.

2. St Leger memories

A group of women in their finery on Ladies' Day.

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Doncaster for the St Leger in 2023.

3. St Leger memories

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Doncaster for the St Leger in 2023.

A group of racegoers enjoy a visit to Town Moor in 2002.

4. St Leger memories

A group of racegoers enjoy a visit to Town Moor in 2002.

