St Leger 2024: Ladies' Day

St Leger 2024: See if you can spot yourself in our Ladies' Day gallery

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Sep 2024, 17:36 BST
It’s one of the biggest days in Doncaster’s social calendar – and there’s been some spectacular outfits on show as this year’s Betfred St Leger Festival got under way with Ladies’ Day.

There were plenty of females in their finery among the large crowds at Town Moor, undeterred by the wet weather, with several short, sharp downpours sending racegoers scattering for shelter.

As well as the usual selection of fantastic frocks, there was plenty of style and glamour on show as the world’s oldest Classic meeting got going for four days of racing action.

See if you can spot yourself or someone you know in our gallery.

Photos: Andrew Kelly Photography

