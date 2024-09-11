St Leger 2024: Radio star to serve up first pint at new Doncaster Racecourse pub

A popular radio host will serve up the very first pint in a new Doncaster Racecourse pub to mark this year’s St Leger.

This year’s Betfred St Leger Festival sees the arrival of a new feature - a pop-up pup aptly named The Winning Post.

To mark the new addition, Hits Radio South Yorkshire’s very own Big John will be handing over the inaugural pint over to a lucky competition winner who will also be enjoying a day of world-class horseracing.

A Doncaster Racecourse spokesperson said: “The Winning Post is set to be a huge hit with the crowds at the World’s oldest Classic, and yet another exciting feature of the Betfred St Leger Festival.

Big John will serve up the first pint at The Winning Post.

“Situated in the centre course you can watch all the action from this limited capacity pub and garden that overlooks the finish line.”

Tickets are available now and include admission, race day programme, access to the pub’s bar and betting, a seat at an outdoor table, a beer, wine or soft drink and a food voucher.

Prices start from £99 per person on Betfred Doncaster Cup Day, £119 for Betfred Ladies Day and £129 for Betfred St Leger Day.

To mark the occasion of the inaugural appearance of The Winning Post, Doncaster Racecourse teamed up with Hits Radio South Yorkshire to launch a competition for one lucky punter to win the very first pint poured behind the bar by breakfast radio show legend Big John.

The multi-award-winning radio presenter will be handing over the very first pint poured in the pub to winner Charlotte Whewell.

Hits Radio South Yorkshire’s Big John said: “I can’t wait to get behind the bar of The Winning Post and hand the very first pint over to our lucky winner.

“The Betfred St Leger Festival is one of the biggest, oldest and most prestigious events in South Yorkshire and it’s fantastic to be involved in some way.

"We’ve got people coming from all over the world to our county to see how well we put on a show, and it’s fantastic to be in a venue as impressive as Doncaster Racecourse.”

Competition winner Charlotte said: “I’m so happy to be the very first customer of The Winning Post pub!

“I can’t wait for a great day out at the races.”