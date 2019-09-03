Spot yourself and amazing costumes at Yorkshire's biggest comic festival alongside Paul Chuckle and Dr Who
Fans of comics, science fiction and films descended on Doncaster Racecourse for Yorkshire's biggest comic convention.
By David Kessen
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 17:41
Warped Con had celebrity guests from film and TV such as cast members from Game of Thrones, Dr Who, Star Wars, including former Dr Who actor Silvester McCoy, and Chuckle Brother Paul Elliot.
It also saw hundreds of fans dressing up for the event. Can you spot youself in our pictures of the amazing costumes worn by fans?