Spot yourself and amazing costumes at Yorkshire's biggest comic festival alongside Paul Chuckle and Dr Who

Fans of comics, science fiction and films descended on Doncaster Racecourse for Yorkshire's biggest comic convention.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 17:41

Warped Con had celebrity guests from film and TV such as cast members from Game of Thrones, Dr Who, Star Wars, including former Dr Who actor Silvester McCoy, and Chuckle Brother Paul Elliot.

It also saw hundreds of fans dressing up for the event. Can you spot youself in our pictures of the amazing costumes worn by fans?

1. Chuckle time

Paul Chuckle, pictured with Paul, Donna and Isabelle Owen, eight. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-31-08-19-WarpedCon-13

2. Goblin King

The Goblin King, Mark Tolley, pictured. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-31-08-19-WarpedCon-9

3. Computer characters

Thomas Scales, as a World of Warcraft Warfront Warrior and Sara Scales, as a Scholar from Final Fantasy XIV. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-31-08-19-WarpedCon-8

4. Filthy Frank

Brothers Lewis and Adam Paterson, as Filthy Frank and Mark Robinson, as Pink Guy, all of Doncaster. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-31-08-19-WarpedCon-7

