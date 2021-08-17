Sports students at Doncaster college celebrate 100 per cent pass rate this academic year

Club Doncaster Sports College students are celebrating another incredible year of success with a 100 per cent pass rate across all qualifications.

127 students contributed to the fantastic results which capped another remarkable year for Club Doncaster Sports College since it was established in 2008 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

College Principal Adi Turnpenny, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the results and, in this most challenging of years, that students have completed all courses with the skills and knowledge to progress.

Club Doncaster Sports College lecturer Nathan Fawley with Student of the year Jack Macefield. .

“The results are a credit to the adaptability, resilience and hard work of the students and the incredible staff that support them.

“I’d like to wish all graduates the best of luck in the future and we look forward to welcoming our new students and those returning to us for a second year in September.”

It has been a tough year for all students in education with Covid-19 bringing many challenges such as remote learning, lockdowns and health issues.

But across the country students have proven their resilience and have performed extraordinary well in both GCSE and A-Level results.

Many of the level three BTEC graduates will continue their studies by progressing into higher education with the College, studying specialist sports degrees run in partnership with Doncaster College.

All first year level two students who completed attained qualified Gym Instructor status and all second year students who completed have become accredited Personal Trainers as part of their courses.Ellie Midgley, said: “Club Doncaster Sports College has given me the opportunity to pursue my dream career in sport as a physiotherapist.

“Achieving D* D* D after all the hard work was 100 per cent worth it.

“I would highly recommend the college to anyone looking for a career in sport.”

Alongside all academic programmes, students have the opportunity to represent the badge of Doncaster Rovers FC, Doncaster Rovers Belles FC, and the Dons RLFC in EFL/RFL National College leagues, as well as experiencing a host of other sports.

For more information about Club Doncaster Sports College click here or call 01302 764663.