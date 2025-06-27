Sponsored walk to help raise funds for defibrillator for Doncaster church

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Jun 2025, 10:07 BST

A sponsored walk is to take place to help raise funds to buy a defibrillator for a Doncaster church.

Members of Messy Church, which is based at St Hugh’s in Everingham Road, Cantley, will be taking on the walk on July 17.

A spokesperson said: “It is to raise funds for a defibrillator to be put outside of the church to support the community.

Anyone who would like to donate to the appeal or collect a sponsor form can contact the church.

