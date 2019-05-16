Speed limits and fast lanes: The 5 motorway myths debunked that you need to know about

Many drivers are in the dark when it comes to the rules and regulations of driving on a motorway, a new survey has revealed.

Drivers on the region’s M-ways don't understand signs and don’t know about the rules of so-called ‘fast’ and ‘slow lanes’ or speed limits.

Car supermarket Car Shop Doncaster has revealed Brits’ most common hang ups about motorway driving, and debunked many of the common myths in a bid to equip drivers with vital information.

READ MORE: Police catch driver speeding at 110mph on South Yorkshire motorway

The study found that:

One in three Brits admit to not understanding motorway signs

Over half of millennials avoid motorway driving altogether

READ MORE: Plans for 80 bed hotel and motorway service area

Common misunderstandings occur around the so-called ‘fast lane’ and ‘slow lane’ and who has right of way when joining a motorway

Motorway fear is real amongst drivers, especially those who are new to the roads, with over half (60%) of millennials avoiding them altogether.

Nearly one in four drivers (23%) have ignored the red X sign on a smart motorway and over a third (37%) of drivers have admitted to exceeding the 70mph speed limit on motorways as they are unsure about the rules of the road.

Now, the team at CarShop has revealed some of the UK’s most well-known motorway myths in a bid to help end the confusion.

Motorway Myths Debunked:

The ‘Fast Lane’ and ‘Slow Lane’ don’t actually exist, as the left hand lane should be used for normal driving and the other two lanes should only be used for overtaking.

READ MORE: Nine driving offences you didn’t know were illegal

When joining a motorway, you should give way to traffic already in lane - many believe drivers on the motorway should give way to those joining, but they actually have the right of way. It’s the joining driver’s responsibility to join the motorway safely.

On smart motorways, even when display screens are inactive and completely black, the integrated speed cameras are still active and can capture the number plates of speeding drivers as normal. Speed cameras on smart motorways do not turn off.

Speed limits displayed on smart motorways are often thought to be advisory, but this isn’t always the case. If the speed displayed is in a red circle it is a mandatory limit and you will be committing an offence if you exceed the 70mph limit - you’re likely to be captured by speed cameras if you do so. It’s only when the speed displayed is accompanied by orange flashing lights that a limit is advisory.

Many people believe that it’s illegal to run out of fuel on the motorway, and that you may receive a fine if this happens - but this is a myth. You should never commit to a long journey if you feel you may run out of fuel, but if you do, you won’t be fined by the authorities.

You can take a quiz to test your motorway knowledge HERE