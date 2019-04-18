Speed humps introduced at Doncaster road condemned as an accident black spot  

Council chiefs have taken action to introduce traffic calming measures at an accident black spot following complaints from residents.

Nearly 70 people signed an online petition urging the authorities to take action to make Shaftesbury Avenue, Intake, safe following several accidents there.

Shaftsbury Avenue.

Doncaster Council has now introduced speed bumps in an attempt to alleviate the problems.

Gill Gillies, assistant director of environment at the authority, said: “The speed limit across a large part of Intake including the whole of Shaftsbury Avenue and surrounding areas is 20 mph.

“After identifying an emerging road traffic casualty problem at the junction of Shaftsbury Avenue with Tudor Road we recently introduced road humps approaching the junction on both roads, together with improvements to signs and road markings.

“The use of a stop sign could not be considered as the location would not satisfy the strict national criteria which govern the use of this type of sign. The scheme will now be closely monitored to assess its effectiveness.”

She added: “We also addressed wider concerns about traffic speeds along Shaftsbury Avenue by introducing a number of ‘20’ road markings to help raise awareness and compliance with the speed limit.

“The need for any additional measures will be considered in line with borough wide priorities. Any on-going concerns regarding traffic speeds and the use of safety camera equipment can only be dealt with by the Police under their exclusive enforcement powers.

“Any incidents should be reported to the Police with vehicle details where possible.”