Specialist palliative care nurse at DBTH selected for GB team at the European Dragon Boat Racing Championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grace Rosser, Specialist Palliative Care Nurse at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), has been selected to represent Great Britain at the European Championships of Dragon Boat Racing this July.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Grace worked within the Trust’s End of Life Care team and amidst the challenges of that period found solace in Dragon Boat Racing.

What started as a casual outing at a local lake turned into two years of dedication and determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grace explains: “For me, Dragon Boating is an exhilarating sport and is a great way to unwind, connect with others, as well as staying fit and active.”

Grace Rosser, Specialist Palliative Care Nurse at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

Dragon Boat Racing is a thrilling water sport that traces its origins back over 2,000 years to ancient China.

Grace shares: "You meet people paddling that are from all walks of life. Dragon boat racing is one of the most exciting and inclusive water sports as well as one of the fastest growing water sports that you can take part in."

"There is no other paddle sport in which 22 people work together to create a team result through the efforts of the entire crew. We leave everything in our personal lives outside the boat and come together as a team on the water.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her passion for the sport paid off in March when she was successfully selected to represent Great Britain at the European Championships. Taking place in the Czech Republic, the Championships will run between the 1 to 8 July, with the chance to compete in single sex and mixed races.

Though surprised to have been selected, Grace is excited about the opportunity to be representing Great Britain on an international stage and is working hard to refine her water skills and technique as part of the squad training.

However, the road to the Championships isn’t without its hurdles. Unlike many other sports, Dragon Boat racing is entirely self-funded by the athletes. Grace needs to raise funds to cover her practical trip expenses, including travel, accommodation, and kit and training equipment.

Whilst her sponsorship efforts have seen her raise half of her needed funds so far, she’s reaching out to her community for support, seeking donations to her fundraising to attend the Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to support Grace, you can do so through her dedicated Just Giving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/grace-rosser?utm_term=zK8N2EW64

“Every contribution, no matter how big or small, makes a significant impact on my journey. This is a monumental opportunity for me to join the GB squad but I need support to make this dream become a reality.”

As she prepares for the competition, Grace is juggling training sessions on and off the water, nutritional planning, and fundraising efforts alongside her nursing day job. Despite the demands, she’s determined to make the most of this incredible opportunity.

“The training has been really tough, but it will be worth it.”

“We’ve got a really tight-knit squad,” Grace shares. “We’re a family now and are all working hard to support each other.”