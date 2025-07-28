Specialist Doncaster officers with tasers to be deployed to tackle violence in jails

Specialist officers from Doncaster armed with tasers will be deployed to Britain’s prisons to tackle violence from today, the Government has announced.

Specialist officers will use the devices - the same as those used by police - in adult male prisons in England and Wales as part of Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood's promise to "keep prison staff safe".

Specialist officers from Doncaster and Oxfordshire can now be deployed to incidentss where there is a threat to safety, including hostage situations or riots, and where multiple people are involved in "mass disorder".

The trial will use the Taser 7 model, which is what police officers currently use.

It can generate 50,000 volts when triggered, but drops to about 1,500 volts when hitting the target.

It is understood at the moment the Doncaster and Oxfordshire teams get 800 callouts a year - averaging just over two a day.

The trial will run until enough data is collected to determine whether tasers should be rolled out more widely.

Ms Mahmood said she intends to have further updates in the autumn and will "consider" whether local staff inside jails can use them.

"From my perspective, this is very much the beginning," she said.

Violence in prisons has been rising. In the 12 months to December there were 10,605 assaults on staff, a rise of 13% on the year before and a new peak. Serious assaults were also up 10% on the previous 12 months.

Earlier this year, Manchester Arena bomb plotter Hashem Abedi attacked prison staff at the high-security jail HMP Frankland, using hot cooking oil and homemade, or improvised, weapons.

The justice secretary said the incident at Frankland "forced the pace" of further measures to tackle violence.

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana also allegedly attacked a member of staff at HMP Belmarsh by pouring hot water over them from inside his cell.

Last month, the government announced the use of body armour at certain units in high-security jails, which house some of the most dangerous inmates.

But while "grateful" for a "step in the right direction", the POA don't think the new measure goes far enough - and instead want specialist staff inside jails trained to use Tasers.