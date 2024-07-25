Special recognition for Doncaster apprentice after battling it out in a regional heat and grand final event.

Special recognition for Doncaster apprentice
Henry Hart, who works at Henry Hart & Son Ltd, was presented with the Chief Executive’s Recognition and Achievement Award after battling it out in a regional heat and Grand Final event.
The popular Apprentice of the Year competition attracted apprentices from across the UK, who took part in four regional heats at North Kent College, City of Glasgow College, South and City College Birmingham and Accrington and Rossendale College.
Highest Senior and Junior scorers from each heat were called on to showcase their skills once more at a Grand Final held at Doncaster College in June.
Henry was invited to the PDA’s Premier Trophy Awards luncheon at Plaisterers’ Hall, London, to receive the accolade.
It’s a special year for both the PDA – which marks its 130th anniversary - and its flagship Premier Trophy Awards ceremony which has been running for 35 years.
PDA chief executive Neil Ogilvie said: “After two gruelling events, which really tested the competitors’ precision, stamina and skill, Henry stood out as someone who put in maximum effort, which is why he was selected to receive this special recognition award.
“The competition - sponsored by Purdy Professional Painting Tools and supported by Dulux Trade and CITB - is designed to challenge apprentices by giving them just six hours to scale up, measure out and paint a complex pattern to a carefully created specification.”
The PDA is Britain’s largest trade body dedicated to the sector and represents painting and decorating businesses of all types from sole traders through to large scale national contractors employing hundreds of operatives.
With a proud history and a long-standing legacy of promoting high standards and best practice, the PDA requires its members to be insured and appropriately trained as well as committing to a Code of Conduct that includes providing quality work at a reasonable price.
