Special event to celebrate Doncaster's city status taking place next month

Doncaster became Yorkshire’s newest city in 2022, winning a contest held to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Now a new event is planned to celebrate the second anniversary of city status, and there is a chance too for residents to share their own favourite stories about Doncaster on the night.

The evening is hosted by Jim Carley, who was the Project Director of Doncaster’s bid, and has since authored a book retelling the story.

Mr Carley said: “This event promises a fun evening of light-hearted chat, humour, and discussion, retelling the story of this historic campaign, and celebrating everything that makes Doncaster great.

Jim Carley.

"It will be heady a mix of history, heritage, and culture, recognising some of Doncaster’s greatest moments, as well as unveiling and rediscovering many hidden gems. Where else would The Flying Scotsman, Paddington Bear, Ivanhoe, and Open all Hours feature on the same billing?”

Mr Carley went on: “Some locals may still find it hard to think of Doncaster as a city, and that’s understandable. As well as celebrating Doncaster, this event also provides an opportunity to think about what it really means to be a city, and how we can all fully capitalise on this newfound status moving forward.” The panel of guests includes:

· Dan Fell, Chief Executive of Doncaster Chamber and Chair of the City Status campaign.

· Lindsy James, Director of local charity Active Fusion and a World Duathlon Champion.

· Chloe Wilburn, local businesswoman and winner of Channel 5’s Big Brother in 2015.

If you have a funny or unusual story, fact, or anecdote about life in Doncaster that is worth celebrating as part of the show, then the organisers would love to hear from you. Please get in touch via email to [email protected].

The event takes place on Friday October 25 and is hosted by the Doncaster Little Theatre, a community arts venue in the heart of Doncaster, run by volunteers. The theatre stages a diverse range of productions, including plays, musicals, comedy, and cabaret, with many produced and performed by Doncaster residents.

Tickets for the city status celebration event are just £5 each, and 100 per cent of all ticket sales going to the Doncaster Little Theatre charity. Tickets are available here: https://doncasterlittletheatre.co.uk/events/city-status/