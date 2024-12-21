South Yorkshire student who slept with 101 men in one day now wants to bed 1,000 in 24 hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former South Yorkshire student turned OnlyFans and porn star who slept with 101 men in one day now says she wants to become the first person to bed 1,000 men in 24 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily Phillips, 23, has banked well over £2 million thanks to her career – and the former Sheffield University student, who lives in Derbyshire says she is on a "real challenge" to bed 1,000 men in 24 hours, which will be livestreamed for her 36,000 subscribers to watch.

She wants to break a world record and has advertised it online with a picture of herself accompanied by the strapline – ‘1,000 men in 24 hours. Male talent casting call. 18+ only. Location TBC.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lily told The Mail: “I dreamed it up with my assistant. I can’t wait... it’s very exciting. It will be a world record. A real challenge!

Lily Phillips, a former South Yorkshire student who recently slept with 101 men in 24 hours, now says she wants to sleep with 1,000 in a day. (Photo: Instagram).

“Ideally, we’ll do it in a big warehouse with two doors. I’m hoping a couple of seconds each at most - and on their way!”

The current record holder is a woman called Lisa Sparks who had sex with 919 men in Warsaw, Poland, in a day in 2004.

It comes after Lily did a test run back in late October, when she bedded 101 men in 24 hours in a two-bedroom apartment in central London that she’d rented on Airbnb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She described it as a “little warm-up to limber up for the big one” and confessed that she “carb-loaded the night before with a huge bowl of pasta.”

Lily described her antics as “really tiring”, not just physically, but mentally too, as she likes to be chatty and chirpy to help men feel relaxed.

Her test run was “a huge success” and she was exhausted afterwards, but “celebrated with a Nando’s and then slept solidly for 14 hours”.

Men travelled from all over for the occasion - two flew in specially from America, one from Sweden and another from France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each man got exactly five minutes before her phone alarm went off, as she explained: “It was brilliant – my assistants were really good hosts in the waiting room with coffees and pastries and clapping people as they came back out. It was a great atmosphere and they were so lovely.”

According to Lily, her parents, and even her grandparents are ‘very supportive’, and her mother is even her ‘head of finance’.

It was only when studying at Sheffield University, where she couldn’t attend a single lecture due to the Coronavirus pandemic, that she embraced one-night stands and launched her OnlyFans feed.

Talking about the challenge, she says she won’t turn anyone away, as she continued: “Any shape, any size, any race, any age, anyone. The oldest was probably in his 60s or 70s. I was looking at some of them thinking, ‘you could definitely be my grandad.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when it comes to her upcoming 1,000 men in 24 hour stint, whereby all men will wear condoms and have instant HIV tests, she shared: “It’s a bit stressful with all the logistics, but there’s not much preparation – a good shower, a good night’s sleep.

“But other than that, it’s pure determination. I’m not daunted. I just want to complete it.”