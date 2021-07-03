South Yorkshire Police’s top police dog suffers serious injury in the line of duty

The force’s police dog, Winston has had to have an operation after suffering a broken leg and is now thought to be on the road to recovered.

His injury comes just a few months after he was was named the force’s animal of the year in its Operational Support Awards in October.

Officers have not revealed the details of how his leg was broken, but issued pictures showing him after his operation and showing X-rays of his injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police dog Winston after his op

But the force’s operational support team said on Facebook: “On Tuesday our PD Winston broke his leg at work, a complicated fracture which required surgery.

"Thanks to Nick, veterinary surgeon at Paragon Veterinary hospital, who's fantastic work has hopefully put Winston on the road to recovery.

“Get well soon Winston.”

Springer Spaniel Winston was named South Yorkshire Police s animal of the year. He had received the award after a vote by the public.

Police dog Winston 's Xrayed leg

He has helped track down a million pounds worth of drugs during his career since he became a drug, cash and firearms detection dog in 2014, and after a brief retirement returned to the force recently when officers became short of trained dogs.

Winston recovered more than £700,000 of cocaine in one find and also sniffed out £150,000 hidden in a cellar.

At the time his handler PC Lee Schofield said: “Over the years Winston has clocked up numerous detections of weapons that have been used in serious offences as well a huge amount of drugs we have seized from organised crime.

“Every day he comes to work with a smile on his face ready to search and find, work is one big game to him and he does it all for a ball.

Police dog Winston 's Xrayed leg

“Some of his career highlights include recovering over £700,000 worth of cocaine in one find and several hundreds of thousands of pounds of cash including £150,000 that was hidden in a cellar and finding a firearms buried underground.

“In addition to this he has located shell casings and firearms for forensic opportunities in serious shootings and murder investigations.”