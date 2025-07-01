South Yorkshire one of UK's cruellest counties, says RSPCA after 900 animal abuse cases

New RSPCA figures have revealed 880 reports of summer cruelty in South Yorkshire – making the county one of the cruellest in England.

Shocking new figures released by the RSPCA show a massive 33% annual increase in cruelty reports to the charity during the summer period across England and Wales - with reports on the rise in South Yorkshire – with the county seeing a five per cent rise.

The animal welfare charity has released the startling new statistics as part of its Summer Cruelty Campaign - showing the side of this season which many people don’t see - when animal cruelty reports peak.

In June, July and August last year across England and Wales the RSPCA took 34,401 cruelty calls to their emergency line - compared to 25,887 the year before - showing an increase by a third

On average it took 374 reports of cruelty against animals every single day during this period or one call every two minutes the line was open.

And in South Yorkshire, the number of cruelty reports over the summer months increased from 834 (2023) to 880 last year - making it the seventh cruellest county in England - with an annual increase of 5%.

In a cruelty case heard earlier this year a man from South Yorkshire was banned from keeping animals for life after a court heard how he left his dog with a number of broken legs and a broken jaw (pictured).

The man admitted inflicting "blunt force trauma" on the pet leaving her in horrific and prolonged pain with multiple untreated injuries.

The dog, who was skinny and found alone in a garden, was rushed to the vet’s but due to her awful injuries the pet was put to sleep to end her suffering.

To highlight the work the charity is doing to help animals in need a new video - starring singer Alesha Dixon - has been produced which features four pets rescued by the RSPCA from horrific circumstances who are now loving life in new homes.

Alesha has lent her support to the campaign and provided a voiceover for the video which includes the stories of:

Bella from Leicester - a young emaciated Staffordshire bull terrier-cross who was found battered and living in a cage at a flat in Leicester - but is now living her best life in a new home. The person responsible was banned from keeping animals for life and was jailed.

Bernie - an 11 month-old bulldog who was beaten by his previous owner, leaving him struggling to stand, with multiple fractures, bruises to his head and a bloodshot eye. Bernie now has a loving life in Nottingham.

Berlioz - a kitten who was rescued by the RSPCA after suffering physical abuse resulting in multiple fractures to his skull and ribs who has now found a loving forever home living with the officer who helped to save him in the West Midlands.

Benito - a cat who suffered a catalogue of horrific life-threatening injuries including fractures from a number of attacks who now enjoys his new family life in Walsall.

Alesha, who is a judge on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, said: “The RSPCA’s rescue and rehabilitation work gives victims of cruelty like Bernie, Bella, Berlioz and Benito another chance of a happy life. The charity also works hard to bring those responsible for such abuse to justice.

“I hope supporting their Summer Cruelty Appeal will raise awareness of the amazing work the RSPCA’s staff and volunteers carry out daily while raising vital funds so they continue transforming the lives of so many animals in need.

“It really made me feel I was helping their work in providing a voice to animals who cannot speak up about the cruelty they may be facing.

“It is shocking and heartbreaking that the RSPCA is reporting a 33% rise in animal cruelty during the summer months with 31 reports of cruelty made to the RSPCA every single hour the line is open, but working together we can save animals from this cruel side of summer.”

The RSPCA fears the surge in summer cruelty is due partly to a fall-out following the increase in pet ownership around the Covid pandemic - while longer summer days when more people are out and about means more people are likely to witness incidents of violence.

But according to a new YouGov survey 78% of UK adults are unaware that most cases of animal cruelty are reported in England and Wales during the summer.

RSPCA Chief Inspector Ian Briggs, an expert in cruelty cases, added: “We are seeing a shocking rise in the number of seasonal calls reporting animal cruelty to our emergency line. Sadly the summer months tend to be when these reports peak.

“We don’t know for sure why cruelty peaks at this time of year, but the surge in pet ownership during the pandemic has played a factor, while the longer days mean more people may witness and report such violence.

“This year, sadly, we fear the trend will continue and we are busier than ever rescuing animals from many awful situations. Many are broken by violence - not just physically but mentally - and our dedicated network of branches, animal centres and rescue teams work wonders in nursing them back to health and showing them how love can help transform their lives.

“To continue this work we rely on people’s support - just like Alesha Dixon. Together, we can rescue animals from the worst cruelty, provide life-saving treatment, and give them all the care and love they urgently need. We’re so grateful to anyone backing the Summer Cruelty Appeal and choosing to donate.”

"Summer should be a season of joy for animals. Long walks on golden evenings. Zoomies on the beach. Stretching out in the garden to soak up the sun. But there’s a side to summer you don’t see. For thousands of animals, it’s a season of pain, fear and suffering, when cruelty peaks.”

Support the RSPCA’s Summer Cruelty Appeal at: rspca.org.uk/endcruelty.

You can watch the Alesha Dixon video HERE