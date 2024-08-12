South Yorkshire Mayor welcomes launch of UK Pride in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Pride launched with a celebration welcoming trailblazing LGBTQI+ campaigners and residents from across the city at the Savoy cinema.

Mike Jackson and Jonathan Blake were amongst special guests at the screening of the hit 2014 film Pride – which depicts a group of lesbian and gay activists who raised money to help families affected by the British miners’ strike in 1984. The two men inspired the iconic film.

​This year, on the 40th anniversary of the strike, Mike and Jonathan are guests of honour at UK Pride in Doncaster. Hull Trains brought the pair to Doncaster in VIP style ahead of the celebrations which takes place on the Town Field.

South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard was at the Savoy cinema as part of the Friday evening launch event.

Jen Dewsnap from Doncaster Pride with Jonathan Blake and Mike Jackson at London King's Cross

Speaking before the screening, Oliver Coppard, said: “I’m the Mayor of South Yorkshire and I want to show off South Yorkshire and these guys from Doncaster Pride are helping us show off Doncaster in the best possible way. This is what South Yorkshire is all about; a place where everyone is welcome, where everyone can come and have a party and have a good time and we couldn’t be more proud to have these guys doing what they’re doing and supporting them all the way.”

Mike and Jonathan were joined by organisers of Doncaster Pride on a specially designed First Bus South Yorkshire double-decker which has been specially created for Doncaster Pride.

Jenny Dewsnap, Chair of Doncaster Pride, said: “This year is all the more special as we’re also UK Pride. It’s a fabulous event. Yes, of course it’s about the LGBT+ community but pride is welcoming of everyone. We encourage you to come along, it’s a free event, bring the family, bring the kids. There’s something for everyone.”

Highlights on the day which is free to everyone will include performances from popular dance company Punjabi Roots and drag queen Shania Pain.

Doncaster Pride organisers and special guests gather by the specially decorated Doncaster Pride bus

Mike Roberts, said: “It’s the fortieth anniversary of the miners strike and here we are in Doncaster, a really big mining community back then and we’re repeating what happened 10 years ago on the thirtieth anniversary when the former Doncaster miners led the Pride march and we were so proud of that then, and exactly the same thing is happening this year and it’s just going to be amazing. There are some dark times around at the moment and this is a celebration of life and community so happy pride.”

Organisers of this year’s Doncaster Pride expressed their thanks for all the local businesses and volunteers who work together to make the event such a success.

Hull Trains has added a special Doncaster Pride logo to one of its fleet of electric trains which will maintain the design for the rest of the year as a way of celebrating Doncaster along the East Coast Mainline between London and South and East Yorkshire.