South Yorkshire firefighters launch bid to land Christmas number one

Move over Mariah Carey, Wham and Slade – South Yorkshire’s firefighters are bidding to land the prestigious Christmas number one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Fire Safety Dance - a play on the Men Without Hats 1980s hit The Safety Dance - is performed by crew members along with band, Big Shaun and the Steel People.

The former Everly Pregnant Brothers singer has joined forces with firefighters to mark the brigade's 50th anniversary, with proceeds from the single going to the Fire Fighters Charity, which supports the mental health of firefighters and their families who have gone through traumatic events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Andy Strelczenie said it was not the first time the service had released a single, with "Me Chip Pan’s on Fire,” a take on the Kings of Leon hit Sex On Fire, their previous attempt at a number one eight years ago.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews are aiming for the number one spot with the Fire Safety Dance.

"We wanted to do it again with the Fire Fighters Charity so we were contacted by Big Shaun some months ago to ask if we'd be willing to do something a bit different again this year," he said.

Although a number of songs were considered for the single, Mr Strelczenie said it was important it had a fire safety message.

The aim is for Fire Safety Dance to make it to the top of the music charts on 20 December, after its release on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the real success of the track's success lies in the money raised for the Fire Fighters Charity, the service said.

"During their working hours, firefighters can be exposed to truly traumatic and difficult circumstances," Mr Strelczenie said.

"It's only in recent years that we've begun to appreciate how deeply this can affect our staff and what we can do to help them, and the Fire Fighter's Charity are a big part of that."

The music video includes a specially-created dance by dance school INK Dance, with the public asked to send in videos of them performing the routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would just like people to look at it, help us try to get to Christmas number one and put South Yorkshire on the map," Mr Strelczenie added.

More than 130,000 people have already viewed the clip – and bookies William Hill have made the song 33-1 shots for the festive summit - well ahead of many international artists and early favourites for the coveted top spot, including the likes of Sam Fender and Sabrina Carpenter.

Mr Strelczenie said: “It’s incredible to think that South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue could make it to the top of the charts this Christmas.

“But the best part of it would be the amount of money that would have been raised for the Fire Fighters Charity who do such important work to support firefighters with their health and wellbeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The single is officially released on Friday (13 December) or is available to pre-order here https://kycker.ffm.to/firesd

You can listen to The Fire Safety dance HERE and listen to previous effort Me Chip Pan’s On Fire HERE