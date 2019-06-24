South Yorkshire fire engines kitted out with oxygen masks for pets
Fire engines in South Yorkshire have been kitted out with oxygen masks for pets in a bid to save the lives of animals caught up in house fires.
In partnership with the charity, Smokey Paws, special oxygen masks are now available on appliances instead of firefighters using those intended to revive men, women and children.
The new masks are specially designed to fit over the snout of an animal and come in three different sizes to deliver a better flow of oxygen, increasing their chance of survival.
Smokey Paws, set up by Lynn Carberry and her husband Brian Lockyer in Weston-super-Mare, has provided oxygen masks for pets across the country.
South Yorkshire firefighters have attended 133 house fires over the last five years, where pets were in the affected properties.
Last month, a pet dog was given oxygen using one of the new masks after a house blaze in Northern Avenue, Arbourthorne.
Station Manager Wayne Sutcliffe said: “We attend many house fires where pets are involved, in the past we have used normal oxygen masks to attempt to revive them.
“Thankfully with the supply of these specifically designed masks we will now be able to save even more beloved family pets.”
Smokey Paws added: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped our campaign, working towards our mission of making sure every UK fire engine is equipped with our masks, with South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service now fully equipped thanks to kind donations.
“To hear that these masks have already made a difference in the area reinforces their importance and spurs us on to complete our mission.”