South Yorkshire Eating Disorders charity celebrates its 25th birthday

Happy 25th Birthday

Since opening its doors in 1996, SYEDA has provided support to anyone affected by an eating disorder in South Yorkshire. To date, SYEDA has provided counselling to thousands of clients and has provided support and advice to hundreds of carers alongside training and education to a wide range of audiences from health care professionals to teachers across the region.

SYEDA was started by a group of parents and carers concerned about the lack of support for anyone affected by an eating disorder and has today grown into a well-established charity meeting the needs of people throughout the region and working in partnership with Sheffield, Barnsley, and Rotherham Health Care Trusts.

To mark the Charity’s silver anniversary, SYEDA hosted an online celebration on November 4 with guest speakers Sam Clark-Stone and leading national advocate, Hope Virgo, reflecting on what has happened in the world of eating disorders in the last 25 years and what the future holds. Both are respected campaigners for better services for people with eating disorders. Sam and Hope were also joined virtually by the Charity’s founder and patron Chrissie Taylor, CEO Chris Hood and Chair Matt Peers for a panel discussion. Chrissie also took the opportunity to explain how the charity grew from small beginnings as a small support self-help group to the organisation it is today with over 18 staff members, 10 service lines and working closely with NHS/CCG in Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Celebration was due to take place at The Showroom Workstation but sadly due to the rising number of COVID cases, the decision was made to host the event virtually. The celebration brought together charity ambassadors, clinical staff, trustees, and former clients who have been helped by the service since its creation.

Chris Hood (CEO) said “I am so proud to be part of such a dynamic and important charity that has helped and continues to work with so many people across the whole of South Yorkshire. The last 18 months have seen an unprecedented rise in demand for our services, reflecting the massive increase in people seeking help for eating disorders and we have continued to work and adapt our services through the pandemic.”

The past 25 years have seen many changes in the management of eating disorders and there has been an increasing awareness and recognition of eating disorders and its potentially traumatic effects on sufferers and their carers. SYEDA is pleased that there has been an increased understanding of the necessity for early intervention, something the charity has championed throughout its 25-year history and will continue to do.

If you or someone you know might be showing signs of an eating disorder then further information is available at South Yorkshire Eating Disorder Association