Two charities have received a £1,000 funding boost as part of Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards to support the vital work it does in the local area.

For the sixth year running, Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards is giving away over £1million to charities across the year and invites members of the public to nominate causes close to their hearts.

The Rotherham Hospice Trust, an adult hospice that provides exceptional care for those throughout Rotherham who are affected by a terminal illness, and Doncaster-based Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support Limited, which helps local people by providing a free hospital transport service with their Firefly express vehicles, are the two charities that have received the funding.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive at Benefact Group, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards. Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK. Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give.

“We are delighted to be able to donate over £1million to good causes each year through our Movement for Good Awards and are grateful to all our supporters, including the customers of the trusted insurer, Ecclesiastical, and the responsible and sustainable asset manager, EdenTree. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

Benefact Group has donated over £200million to charitable causes since 2014 and last year was recognised as the third biggest corporate giver in the UK. The organisation aims to reach £250million in donations by 2025. Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.

Further winners will be revealed later in the year and residents across South Yorkshire are encouraged to keep nominating by visiting https://movementforgood.com/.