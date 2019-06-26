South Yorkshire bus drivers praised for calling off Armed Forces Day strike

Bus drivers have been praised for calling off a planned strike this Saturday out of respect for Armed Forces Day.

By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 13:57

The Unite union said about 900 First bus drivers across South Yorkshire have postponed their strike over a pay dispute as a mark of respect for veterans wishing to attend events.

First buses.

In addition, a further planned walk out on July 1 has been suspended following ‘constructive’ pay talks with bus bosses.

Many Star readers took to Facebook to praise drivers for their actions.

Janet Cooke said: “That’s a fantastic show of respect. Well done.”

Neil Tandy added: “Respect to First bus drivers for this. Great gesture.

“Why this day was picked, in the first place, is a mystery to me.

“Thank God common sense and human decency has prevailed.”

Dave Longden posted: “Full respect to the bus drivers.”

Unite members were about to take industrial action over what they described as an ‘insulting’ offer of a one-year pay freeze for the year starting May 2019.

But this has been called off following talks with management at First.

Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: “We had connagement at tructive and meaningful talks with the management of First South Yorkshire Limited today.

“We will meet again on Monday when we will consider a number of options on pay.”

“Whilst our position to offer a new pay deal remains unchanged for this financial year, we are now in meaningful discussions about possible longer-term options.”