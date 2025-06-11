Sorry state of Doncaster Open All Hours shop as iconic TV setting awaits future

This is the sorry state of Doncaster’s famous Open All Hours shop as the setting for the iconic TV comedy awaits its fate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property, a former hairdressing salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby, was famously used as Arkwright’s store in the 1970s and 80s comedy starring Ronnie Barker and Sir David Jason.

It was put up for auction last year – but failed to meet its reserve price – and the building – complete with hairdressing equipment as well as framed photos from Open All Hours filming – is crumbling and in a state of disrepair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop went up for auction with a reserve of £150,000 last autumn – and one superfan called for the premises to become a permanent museum and cafe celebrating the much-loved sitcom.

Doncaster's Open All Hours shop is awaiting its fate.

It was the the second time the building failed to sell.

In 2008, the shop, which campaigners had previously saved from demolition, went up for auction but failed to meet its reserve price.

The show, written by Roy Clarke, followed the money-making antics of miserly grocer Albert Arkwright, portrayed by comic legend Ronnie Barker.

Running between 1973 and 1985, Arkwright also acted as a reluctant father figure to his nephew and delivery boy, Granville, played by Jason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series was revived as Still Open All Hours from 2013 to 2019 with Granville running the shop and cameras once again returning to Doncaster.

Last year, Pugh Auctions said the property comprised a commercial unit used as a hairdressers and two self-contained flats above.

Wayne Burton, a huge fan of the series wanted to keep memories of the much-loved sitcom alive and called for the building to be turned into a real shop paying tribute to the show.

He said: “It would be great to transform Arkwrights into a real shop with a gift shop and coffee shop at the rear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It could be a real working shop and a tourist attraction for fans far and wide and a hub for the local residents of the area.

"It could be something like the shops they have in Beamish where the people serving actually play the role of the times – but in this case Arkwright and Granville, maybe with a hologram performance for visiting fans to bring Arkwright back to life, like they do with dead pop stars."

He added: “I guess it’s just a pipe dream of mine – I want to save the shop from getting into the wrong hands and save it from either been knocked down or turned into a house or turned into anything else other than it should be.

"It’s a British institution and would bring in tourists from all over to Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It’s in my blood and I’d hate to see anything bad happen to the shop.

"It should be Arkwrights and it should be protected and have a blue plaque on it and give it the recognition it deserves.

"Doncaster Council should be ashamed for not giving it protection. I just felt I had to try to do something to try and save it as it was my childhood.”

The show regularly attracted huge audiences during its run on the BBC, with dozens of fans flocking to Doncaster during filming to catch a glimspe of the stars.