Song about Doncaster being released for foodbank charity.

A song about Doncaster is being released this summer and all in aid of the city’s foodbank charity.

“This Is My City” is the new single from Martin Black and is set for release on August 8 2025.

The song will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes, and is available for pre-order from today, June 27.

Martin explained: ““This Is My City” is a heartfelt reflection. Having supported local football club Doncaster Rovers from the age of four it focuses on youth, nostalgia, and the lasting connection to one's hometown.

“The song delves into the complexities of youthful innocence, mistakes, and growth, while capturing the unique memories that shape a community.

“With a deep personal connection to Doncaster, the track offers an emotional tribute to both the good and bad memories of growing up in the town and supporting its local team.”

He added: “It isn’t just about his hometown of Doncaster; it’s a universal message about the places that shape us, the experiences that define us, and the pride that we carry forward, and how something as simple as one’s love for a football team can form a bond that stretches community wide.

"I wrote this song as a proud Doncaster lad. Having supported Doncaster Rovers since I was a boy, I’ve carried the legacy of my family’s connection to the club. Myself, my grandfather and my father have all worked the turnstiles, and share lasting memories.

“Now, I have the privilege of continuing that tradition, watching the games with my own children and sharing my stories. The song is a love letter to my hometown and to the football club that has been part of my family’s story for generations."

In a heartwarming turn, Doncaster Rovers Football Club has embraced the song, incorporating it into their match-day countdown, further cementing the song’s connection to the community.

The release is not just about music – it’s about giving back. All profits from the sale of “This Is My City” will be donated to Doncaster Foodbank, helping those in need in the local community.

The track has also received widespread support from key local political figures, including all three of Doncaster’s Members of Parliament, members of City of Doncaster Council as well as various businesses.

Martin concluded: “Together, we’re working to ensure that the song reaches as many people as possible, maximizing its potential to raise funds for the food bank.

“With its heartfelt message, personal significance, and community-focused mission, “This Is My City” is more than just a single – it’s a celebration of Doncaster, its people, and its shared history.”

To pre-order the single please visit https://music.apple.com/us/album/this-is-my-city-single/1814167964