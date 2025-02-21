Son praises Doncaster police who came to dad's aid during fatal heart attack

A grieving man has paid tribute to Doncaster police officers who attempted to save his dad’s life when he suffered a fatal heart attack.

Sharing details of a letter written to South Yorkshire Police following the tragedy, the man said: "I am writing on behalf of my mother and myself to express our deepest gratitude for the care and professionalism shown by your team on the morning of my father's passing.

“Unfortunately, I was too far away to be there in time, so I can only relay what I've been told.

"I understand that several police vehicles, paramedics, and an ambulance attended the scene.

The bereaved son has paid tribute to South Yorkshire Police officers in Doncaster.

"Despite the tragic reality that my father had already passed away from a heart attack and could not be revived, the efforts of all the personnel were nothing short of extraordinary.

"Your team not only attempted to revive him and tended to his injuries but also showed incredible compassion in supporting my mother.

"In particular, escorting her to the hospital and bringing her safely back home was a gesture of care that meant so much to her during that devastating time.

“On behalf of my mother, who has often expressed her gratitude, and myself, I want to thank you for the kindness and professionalism shown that morning.

“It is humbling to know that in the most difficult moments, there are individuals like you who provide such unwavering support.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “These messages of support are always massively appreciated by our officers and staff.”