Son of England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles praised by MP for Doncaster dementia work

The son of England 1966 World Cup winner Nobby Stiles has been praised in Parliament for his work to help people in Doncaster with dementia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Doncaster Rovers footballer John Stiles has been instrumental in raising awareness about the condition following his dad’s death in 2020 following a battle with the disease.

And Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson praised his contribution in the House of Commons as MPs discussed the Football Governance Bill – also paying tribute to Doncaster Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I would like to highlight the need to support football players from all leagues after their careers.

Doncaster MP Sally Jameson has paid tribute to footballer John Stiles for his work surrounding dementia following the death of his dad, 1966 World Cup winner Nobby Stiles.

“John Stiles, son of the 1966 legend Nobby Stiles, is one of my constituents.

"I first met John in one of my earliest surgeries – not long after I was elected – to discuss his involvement with the Football Families for Justice campaign, which, as we have heard, focuses on supporting ex-footballers and their families when they face devastating neurodegenerative disease as a result of their football careers.

"I pay tribute to John for all the work he has done on the campaign; he has really been a leader in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Research shows that ex-footballers are four or five times more likely to suffer from Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, motor neurone disease and other similar diseases.

"Unfortunately, that was the case for Nobby. It is saddening that an industry with such a vast amount of wealth offers so little support to ex-footballers when they face unforeseen health impacts resulting from their time on the pitch.

“Not all footballers are earning millions of pounds every year; in fact, many earn very little and have relatively short careers in the context of their lives.

“The football industry is carried on the skill and sacrifice of its players as well as its fans. It is disappointing that the industry does not really recognise that. If even only a small proportion of wealth in the industry was made more easily accessible to players and supported ex-professionals, that would go a long way to delivering justice for those players and their loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Football is part of our culture and history. With the recent and well-deserved promotion of Donny Rovers, I am pleased that this Government are taking steps to protect its legacy and its future.”

In 2021, John, who also played for Leeds United, became an ambassador for DonMentia, the organisation which helps people in the town with degenerative brain conditions.

His dad Nobby, famous for dancing around the Wembley pitch after winning the Jules Rimet trophy with England more than five decades ago, died in October 2020 at the age of 78 after a battle with the disease.

His former Manchester United midfielder dad was a key part of the Three Lions’ 1966 triumph on home soil at Wembley more than 50 years ago.

John played for Doncaster Rovers between 1989 and 1992, making 89 appearances and scoring two goals.

A nephew of football legend Johnny Giles, he also played for Leeds United during his career.