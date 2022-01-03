Something to say? Inspirational speakers urged to sign up for Doncaster TEDx talks

Fancy speaking a TEDx talk in Doncaster?

TEDxDoncaster will bring together speakers to put forward their views on a range of subjects.

TEDx Youth will take place on July 10 with TEDx Doncaster on October 23.

A spokesman said: “Have you got an idea that’s worth spreading?

"An idea which adds to the debate with new insight. We are looking for ideas to share at TEDx in Doncaster.”

Since 1984, TED talks have provided wisdom and innovative events around the globe.

With topics ranging from the hard-hitting to the current events of the world, each segment features a twenty-minute talk provided by a volunteer concerning a relevant topic.

The spokesman added: “The aim is to inspire and engage, and here at TEDxDoncaster, we hope to introduce the community to a range of exciting opportunities to expand their horizons and mindsets.”