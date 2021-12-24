Social Isolation Alliance supports thousands in year of tackling loneliness in Doncaster

The Social Isolation and Loneliness Alliance (SIA), which is managed by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), supported 49 projects with a combined £325,000 in funding in 2021.

From January to October, SIA distributed funding through the VCFS Humanitarian Fund, which supports Voluntary, Community and Faith Sector organisations in growing and sustaining provision which tackle inequalities, social exclusion, social isolation and loneliness.

The General Grants fund supported 41 projects, with another eight projects supported through Large Grants, where applicants could apply for up to £20,000. The projects have supported an estimated 25,000 people.

Successful projects included People Focused Group (PFG) expanding their peer support services through Bumping Spaces to increase their local community offering.

b:friend and MHA Communities collaborated to offer befriending services, both online and in person, to elderly neighbours throughout Doncaster. And Stepping Out with Carers organised guided walks for carers and the people for whom they care.

DCLT and SIA also recently opened for applications for the VCFS Winter Support Fund, for grants of up to £5,000 to support activities which help the clinically extremely vulnerable this winter.

Jon Whiteley, deputy chief executive of DCLT, said: “The VCFS Humanitarian Fund was initially set up to help the sector address a range of community needs arising from the Covid-19 restrictions.

“This has been another difficult year for many in the local community and we are pleased to have been able to support so many wonderful organisations.

For more information visit: https://www.voluntaryactiondoncaster.org.uk/funding/doncaster-vcfs-fund