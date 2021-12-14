Snow machine and carols as Doncaster village gets its first ever Christmas tree
Carols were sung and a snow machine delivered a festive touch as residents of a Doncaster village celebrated its first ever Christmas tree.
Children and adults came togther in Scawthorpe for the unveiling of the tree which was spearheaded by Doncaster councillors Coun Leanne Hempshall and Coun Julie Grace.
The pair, who represent the Roman Ridge ward on Doncaster Council, also successfully campaigned for a tree in nearby Scawsby.
Children from Castle Hills Primary School sang carols, while food and drink was provided by frozen food firm Heron.
Coun Hempshall said: “We also had a volunteer Santa and we planted the tree.
“Scawthorpe have never had a tree - we have also planted one for the future and all sourced from a tree farm on the outskirts of Doncaster at Kirk Smeaton.
“The event was very well attended and even now people are still sharing pics on social media and commenting how great it is for the community.”