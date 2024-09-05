Popular cocktail bar, Slug & Lettuce, is launching an exciting new smartphone-based speed quiz evening, Fizz & Quiz, in collaboration with Love Island star Jake Cornish, beginning on Tuesday, September 10.

Located on Hall Gate, the popular chain is investing more in the guest experience with the announcement of a new Fizz & Quiz evening accompanying the launch of the hugely popular Flamingo Bingo earlier in the year.

Rising to fame in series seven of Love Island with fellow islander, Liberty Poole, Jake returned to TV with Love Island All Stars in January this year before quitting the show in one of the most talked about moments on TV this year.

With a major film appearance in the bag and a boxing debut in the bag, Jake is now taking on the role of quiz voiceover, where he will be testing the wits of Slug & Lettuce guests in Doncaster in pre-recorded quiz questions.

The free to play smartphone-based speed quiz consists of multiple entertaining trivia rounds. The quiz will take place once a month from 7pm-9pm, with a bottle of fizz available for just £20 for customers who pre-book.

What’s more, Doncaster locals will be able to win fabulous prizes with the quiz winners receiving a Slug & Lettuce voucher, and all this coming at no entry cost to customers.

Jake Cornish said: “I’m always up for a good night out so I am thrilled to be a part of Slug & Lettuce’s new Fizz & Quiz evening and being the new Quiz Host is a great honour for me!

“Slug & Lettuce is the place where delish dishes meet all-time cocktail sensations and at this fantastic new quiz night, I know customers are going to have an absolute ball!”

Becky Southern, Head of Marketing at Slug & Lettuce, said: “We cannot wait to launch our brand-new Fizz & Quiz evening where we are inviting locals to come and test their general knowledge.

“At Slug & Lettuce, we want to keep giving our loyal guests more reasons to visit, and this year we want to emphasise our message that we are all about good times and fab vibes, with a range of events including Bottomless Brunch, Flamingo Bingo and Fizz & Quiz.

“With a generous pre-book offer of a bottle of fizz for just £20, we’re anticipating a blast of a first night. So whether you’re a quiz beginner or a seasoned pro, make sure to book in advance to secure your seat and of course, your bottle of fizz!”

The Fizz & Quiz evening will be taking place at Slug & Lettuce Doncaster on the following dates:

Tuesday 10th September

Tuesday 8th October

Tuesday 12th November

You can find out more information about Fizz & Quiz at www.slugandlettuce.co.uk/fizz-and-quiz