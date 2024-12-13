Six million sausages as popular Doncaster butcher marks 50 years in business
Fenton’s Butchers in Tickhill has marked up the half century milestone and has been serving quality meats, award winning pies and their signature sausages since 1974.
Opening their doors on December 5, 1974, with David Fenton at the helm, the shop is now run by his son Carl, who took the reins in 2006 after years of working alongside his father.
Famous for its nearly 50 unique sausage recipes, Fentons has become a cornerstone of Tickhill, with Carl estimating that over six million sausages have been made during the shop’s half-century of business – and customers could help shape the next half century too.
One of the shop’s treasures is a vintage delivery bike Carl used as a teenager to bring orders to customers, still seen parked outside the shop today—a nod to their rich history.
To celebrate this golden anniversary, Fentons is inviting customers to take part in an anniversary raffle throughout December.
They’re also running a unique competition where customers can suggest the next great sausage flavour, with the winning recipe to be sold in the shop in 2025.
“This is not just about celebrating the past 50 years,” Carl said, “but also thanking our customers past and present for their loyal business and friendship.
"We are proud to be part of the Tickhill community and we’re excited to see what flavour suggestions come in for our new sausage!”
