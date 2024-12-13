Six million sausages as popular Doncaster butcher marks 50 years in business

A popular Doncaster butcher has marked up a massive milestone – 50 years in business and serving up six million sausages!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fenton’s Butchers in Tickhill has marked up the half century milestone and has been serving quality meats, award winning pies and their signature sausages since 1974.

Opening their doors on December 5, 1974, with David Fenton at the helm, the shop is now run by his son Carl, who took the reins in 2006 after years of working alongside his father.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Famous for its nearly 50 unique sausage recipes, Fentons has become a cornerstone of Tickhill, with Carl estimating that over six million sausages have been made during the shop’s half-century of business – and customers could help shape the next half century too.

Carl on the left, his father David in the middle and Carl's grandfather on the right who helped in the shop for a period after retirement.

One of the shop’s treasures is a vintage delivery bike Carl used as a teenager to bring orders to customers, still seen parked outside the shop today—a nod to their rich history.

To celebrate this golden anniversary, Fentons is inviting customers to take part in an anniversary raffle throughout December.

They’re also running a unique competition where customers can suggest the next great sausage flavour, with the winning recipe to be sold in the shop in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not just about celebrating the past 50 years,” Carl said, “but also thanking our customers past and present for their loyal business and friendship.

"We are proud to be part of the Tickhill community and we’re excited to see what flavour suggestions come in for our new sausage!”