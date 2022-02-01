Sisters Meghan and Sparkle the West Highland terriers are looking for a foster home in Doncaster
Bawtry-based Mayflower Animal Sanctuary is looking out for a dog lover who could long-term foster two of their dogs.
Sisters Meghan and Sparkle are 13-year-old white West Highland terriers who need taking care of in their twilight years.
Both have long term medical conditions but they love going for long walks.
A spokesman said: “This pair are not too keen on other dogs nor do they like their paws being touched but love people.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances they now need a new forever home.”
You can tell the sisters apart has Sparkle has two pointy ears while Meghan has one pointy and one floppy.
“We are looking for a suitable foster home for both Meghan and Sparkle. It is essential that this bonded pair stay together,” the spokesman added.
Mayflower will fund costs for their long term medical conditions.
If you meet the criteria to rehome – visit the website for information HERE - please contact the sanctuary via the messenger service.