Sisters Meghan and Sparkle the West Highland terriers are looking for a foster home in Doncaster

Sisters Meghan and Sparkle are 13-year-old white West Highland terriers who need taking care of in their twilight years.

Both have long term medical conditions but they love going for long walks.

A spokesman said: “This pair are not too keen on other dogs nor do they like their paws being touched but love people.

Meghan and Sparkle

"Due to unforeseen circumstances they now need a new forever home.”

You can tell the sisters apart has Sparkle has two pointy ears while Meghan has one pointy and one floppy.

“We are looking for a suitable foster home for both Meghan and Sparkle. It is essential that this bonded pair stay together,” the spokesman added.

Could you offer a foster home?

Mayflower will fund costs for their long term medical conditions.

If you meet the criteria to rehome – visit the website for information HERE - please contact the sanctuary via the messenger service.

