Sister of local football manager shares heartwarming tribute after his death

‘We can’t believe he’s gone’ - says sister of a beloved community figure who passed away suddenly.

By Laura Andrew
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 4:33 pm

Shane Nowell’s funeral was held on Friday, November 19.

He was well known for being a coach and manager at Armthorpe Rovers Junior Football Club.

His sister Tracey Nowell, said: “We still can’t believe my kind hearted, loving brother is gone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Shane Nowell.

“He was a well known Armthorpe man who had his own business called Supreme Wrought Iron where he made iron gates.

“He was a big asset to the Armthorpe Rovers Junior Football Club.

“He was such a good dad to his son Lewis who he worked with.

Read More

Read More
A beloved Doncaster man who was a local football manager was celebrated at his f...

“They were inseparable.

“Lewis is only 23.

“Both he and Shane's widow Donna are devastated.

“Our mum and dad will never get over Shane’s death.”

Tracey and Shane had a common love for Leeds United.

When he died she reached out to the club who sent a card which many of the players signed.

“We were so close as kids he was always there for me,” she continued.

“He had a big turn out to the funeral which he deserved.

“Shane would help anyone and I truly mean that.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

Liam HodenLeeds United