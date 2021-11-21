Sister of local football manager shares heartwarming tribute after his death

Shane Nowell’s funeral was held on Friday, November 19.

He was well known for being a coach and manager at Armthorpe Rovers Junior Football Club.

His sister Tracey Nowell, said: “We still can’t believe my kind hearted, loving brother is gone.

“He was a well known Armthorpe man who had his own business called Supreme Wrought Iron where he made iron gates.

“He was a big asset to the Armthorpe Rovers Junior Football Club.

“He was such a good dad to his son Lewis who he worked with.

“They were inseparable.

“Lewis is only 23.

“Both he and Shane's widow Donna are devastated.

“Our mum and dad will never get over Shane’s death.”

Tracey and Shane had a common love for Leeds United.

When he died she reached out to the club who sent a card which many of the players signed.

“We were so close as kids he was always there for me,” she continued.

“He had a big turn out to the funeral which he deserved.

“Shane would help anyone and I truly mean that.”