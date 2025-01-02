Signs of spring already in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It may only be the second day of the new year but there is already signs of spring in Doncaster.

For those of you who favour the warmer and longer daylight days then this daffodil photograph is a positive nod towards that.

This image, taken on New Year’s Day, was sent to the Free Press by regular contributor Spike S and shows daffodils out already at the junction of Armthorpe Lane and Thorne Road, or as locals know it The White Bungalow roundabout.